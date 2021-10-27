Gas prices soaring across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All across the country, people are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices continue to rise. Drivers are hoping to see some relief in the prices as we approach the holiday season.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Mississippi is about $3.08, which is about $1.25 more than last year’s average of $1.85 a gallon. As gas prices continue to rise, this has people wondering when will they start seeing some relief at the pump.

“Here again we find ourselves in a self inflicted crisis,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Hyde-Smith and other Republican senators are blaming President Joe Biden’s energy policies for the rise in gas prices.

“Starting day one of the Biden administration, Mississippians are paying $3.00 a gallon for gasoline and believe me, I’m hearing from them,” the senator said.

However, the Biden Administration said the spike in gas prices stems from a global energy shortage issue– one that he plans to address abroad this weekend.

In Mississippi, people have their own speculations on what may be causing the rise in gas prices.

“They shut down a lot of pipelines, which caused the inflation of oil which affects gas,” said Brad Weathers.

“Politics, just different stuff. COVID-19 caused a lot of different stuff. I can go with that. I wouldn’t put the blame on nobody,” James Burnley.

Although people can’t seem to agree on what’s causing the spike at the pumps, they all agree that it’s time to see lower prices.

Republican leaders are urging the Biden Administration to work towards producing more affordable energy her in the states as opposed to depending on suppliers from overseas.