GermanFest set for Sept. 26 in Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The 34th annual GermanFest will take place on Sunday, September 26, on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“This celebration of our German heritage and history is a one-of-a kind annual event that offers visitors authentic German food and live entertainment,” said Pam Minninger, lay ecclesial minister at the church.

There will be food, including bratwurst and sauerkraut, shish kabobs and rippchenkraut, which is pork chops smothered in sauerkraut. Pepsi products and bottled water will be available, as well as light and dark beer on tap.

This year will see the return of the German Wine Tasting Booth. A Country Store will sell T-shirts along with homemade breads, jellies and preserves. There will also be games and activities for children.

Admission to the event is free. Advance meal tickets are $7 and available from St. Joseph Catholic parishioners or at the church (Call 601-856-2054). Meals the day of the festival will be $8.