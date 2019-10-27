Give Outrageously to host Trunk the City

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An organization, whose mission is to help those in need, is providing the community with an opportunity to have a fun trunk or treat at Poindexter Park in Jackson.

Truck the City is an initiative led by Give Outrageously to create community involvement and help to positively shape the narrative in underprivileged areas.

As Halloween nears, the organization wants to give families, adults, and children a fun event to attend where candy won’t serve as the only dish. The event will also include free meals and hayrides for all to enjoy starting at 1 p.m.