GoFundMe donations to help build home for Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has helped launch a GoFundMe fundraiser to help build a home for Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Sullivan was injured in the line of duty in September 2019. He has undergone multiple surgeries and rehabilitation sessions.

A Home for Brad is a product of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Joey Butler and Dwayne Moak. The goal is simple: Build Deputy Brad Sullivan a home that can accommodate the physical limitations that have presented themselves as a result of his service to our community two years ago. Why? Because Brad is our coworker, our friend,and hero, and it’s the least we can do. GoFundMe Campaign

