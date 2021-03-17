Goodwill Mississippi launches employment academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Goodwill Mississippi launched its customer service employment academy on Wednesday. Ten students will partake in an extensive curriculum teaching customer service skills that will help build a sturdy resume.

President and CEO David Hollingsworth said Goodwill of Mississippi is striving to create not only jobs, but vocations.

“Not only from a retail standpoint, but this is something that can be applied to any company or industry throughout Mississippi,” said Hollingsworth.

To be considered for the training program, visit Goodwill’s official website.

