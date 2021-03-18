Google to invest more than $10M in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Google announced plans to invest more than $10 million dollars in Mississippi in 2021. Nationally, Google plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs across the U.S. this year.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life. Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

In summer 2021, Google plans to complete construction on the first Google Operations Center in the U.S. located in Southaven. The Operations Center will provide customer and operations support for Google’s products and services to assist Google’s customers and users around the world.

“Google’s significant investment in DeSoto County is one that will stimulate the local economy and the entire region well into the future,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The Google team announced its plans to locate its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven during extremely challenging economic times, and the project has not slowed down since that time – a true testament to Google’s commitment to doing business in Mississippi and putting hundreds of Mississippians to work for this great company.”

“Google is a titan in the global economy and we are honored to have their first- class operation in our city. It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home,” said City of Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “I look forward to seeing the career opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success the City of Southaven, Desoto County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future.”