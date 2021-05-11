Gov. Reeves on decision to end federal unemployment benefits in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said Mississippi will opt out of the additional federal unemployment benefits by June 12, 2021.

In a tweet on Monday, the governor said the purpose of the unemployment benefits, which is $300 a week, is to temporarily assist Mississippians who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year after the pandemic was declared, the governor said the state is open for business.

“The pandemic, for all intensive purposes, is behind us. We no longer have things in place that restrict businesses at all. So to get our economy back, we think this is an important next decision,” Reeves stated.

The governor said tens of thousands of jobs are readily available for Mississippians.