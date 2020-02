Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks with reporters about the state prison system, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves also gave an update on the search for a Mississippi Department of Corrections commissioner. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Today, Governor Tate Reeves announces a special election will be held on April 21st to fill the vacancy in House District 88.

The qualifying deadline for District 88’s special election is March 2nd.

If no candidate receives a majority of votes cast on April 21st, there will be a runoff election held on May 12th.