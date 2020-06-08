Gov. Reeves deflects state flag question to voters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With a renewed focus on race relations in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the focus in Mississippi is back on the state flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

Governor Tate Reeves was asked several times about the flag during his daily COVID-19 news conference. He skirted around questions of whether or not the flag is representative of today’s Mississippi.

The governor instead pivoted to answer whether or not the flag should be changed. He said Mississippians should gather signatures and put it on the ballot, something that last happened in 2001.

Reeves also said he would not step in the way if the Mississippi Legislature decides to put it on the ballot like they did 19 years ago.

In the meantime, the U.S. Marine Corps banned the Confederate flag with an exception that had to be made for the Mississippi state flag. Other states and cities are relocating or removing Confederate statues.

