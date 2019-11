A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant signs an executive order to lower the flags in honor of Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, William J. (Billy) McCoy, who passed away.

On Twitter, Bryants says the flags shall be lowered beginning at sunrise on Thursday and ending sunset Friday.

I have signed an executive order to lower the flags in honor of former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, William J. (Billy) McCoy, who passed away. The flags shall be lowered beginning at sunrise on Thursday and ending sunset Friday. pic.twitter.com/GW2nK1uILr — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) November 13, 2019

Billy McCoy, 77, died Tuesday after an extended illness.