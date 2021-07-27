Grant renewed for Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition (MJCPC) announced the Department of Mental Health Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services renewed MJCPC’s Substance Abuse Prevention Block Grant. They will receive $304,488 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“We are excited about the renewal of this grant. It is rewarding to educate our youth and community about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs,” said Henry C. Thompson Jr., MJCPC director/principal investigator.

The purpose of this grant is to provide evidence-based substance-abuse prevention services to local schools, colleges and communities. Services include: