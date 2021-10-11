‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill set for Oct. 21

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging everyone to take part in the ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill Thursday, October 21, 2021. The drill will be at 10:21 a.m.

During the self-led drill, participants will practice the following actions:

DROP to the ground. Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk if possible, protecting your head and neck. HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Individuals and organizations can register for the ‘Great ShakeOut’ by visiting www.shakeout.org/.