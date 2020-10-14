Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill set for Thursday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is encouraging Mississippians to take part in the ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

During the self-led drill, participants will practice the three essential actions to take during an earthquake, which are to:

DROP to the ground. Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk if possible, protecting your head and neck. HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

To take part in the ‘Great ShakeOut’, individuals and organizations are asked to register at www.shakeout.org/. Once registered, participants will receive more information on how to plan their drill and additional earthquake preparedness tips.

For more earthquake preparedness information visit MEMA’s website and watch MEMA’s earthquake preparedness video here.

