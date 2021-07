JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Great Southern Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson this weekend.

The show will feature many vendors, who will display guns, knives, ammunition, and collector items.

On Friday, July 10, the show will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and it will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.