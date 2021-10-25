Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Magnolia Speech School in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Magnolia Speech School held a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony for the new school building in Madison. Hundreds of staff, volunteers, and community members were in attendance.

Stephanie Henderson, a board member for Magnolia Speech School, said having the new location in Madison is a unique opportunity for the school and the community.

“We are hoping that this will certainly increase our visibility in the community, to increase enrollment. Right now, our enrollment is very strong, but we are hoping by the time the doors open at the new site that we are able to welcome more families,” said Henderson.

The new Magnolia Speech School will be a 30,000 square foot building that will assist the learning and social needs of children with hearing loss. The school will feature an expanded clinic for outpatient services.

Valerie Linn, the executive director of Magnolia Speech School, said the new building will offer more resources and technology to meet the specific needs of students and families.

“We are thrilled to be able to give this service to the people of Mississippi. There’s no other school like Magnolia Speech School, and it will allow us to serve more children. Right now, we have an enrollment of 75 students, so we will be able to go over 100 with the new building,” said Linn.

The new school is expected to open at the new location on 414 Bozman Road in Fall 2022. The current building is located at 733 Flag Chapel Road in Jackson.