Habitat for Humanity provides families with new home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, five families received a new home in the Jackson-metro area. This is part of the Habitat for Humanities Broadmoor Initiative.

The organization held its dedication service in front of one of the five newly renovated properties on Manila Drive. The other four properties are projected to be completed by the end of the month.

Three of the families present at the service expressed their gratitude for their new homes.

Merrill Mckewen said, “I also want to thank the homeowners. You worked hard, you do your part, you do your sweat equity, you’re part of this process. It wouldn’t work without you, and we appreciate you, and you believe in our work and what we can bring to the table.”

The dedication was made possible through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the City of Jackson and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.