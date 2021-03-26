Habitat for Humanity to present renovated home for Jackson family

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) has partnered with Bankers Build and Women Build to offer a renovated house for a first-time homebuyer in the north Jackson neighborhood of Broadmoor.

The Jackson family will be presented the home Friday afternoon. It will be purchased with a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage.

As a part of Women Build, work was also done in memory of two well-known Jacksonians and HFHMCA supporters, Mary Kelly Farrish, who passed away in 2019 after dedicating much of her adult life in service to non-profits in the Jackson area, and Lori Newcomb, who passed away in 2019 after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer during which she committed herself to help fund research, awareness and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

This is a part of the Broadmoor Initiative which is to impact 100 homes in five years through constructing new homes, renovating old homes, and tearing down derelict homes.