Habitat for Humanity to present renovated home for Jackson family

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) has partnered with Bankers Build and Women Build to offer a renovated house for a first-time homebuyer in the north Jackson neighborhood of Broadmoor.

The Jackson family will be presented the home Friday afternoon. It will be purchased with a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage.

As a part of Women Build, work was also done in memory of two well-known Jacksonians and HFHMCA supporters, Mary Kelly Farrish, who passed away in 2019 after dedicating much of her adult life in service to non-profits in the Jackson area, and Lori Newcomb, who passed away in 2019 after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer during which she committed herself to help fund research, awareness and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

This is a part of the Broadmoor Initiative which is to impact 100 homes in five years through constructing new homes, renovating old homes, and tearing down derelict homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories