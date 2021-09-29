Hancock Whitney donates $25K to support women pursuing business, math degrees at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock Whitney has pledged $25,000 to establish the Hancock Whitney Bank Endowed Scholarship at Jackson State University (JSU) to support undergraduate female students pursuing degrees in mathematics, finance, accounting or economics.

Hancock’s principal $25,000 investment will be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match, based on funds availability, through the university’s Title III matching funds program, with the potential to double the endowment to $50,000.

“Jackson State University greatly appreciates receiving the Hancock Whitney Bank Endowed Scholarship. As the endowment grows over time, it will create a legacy of learning, extend the impact of the bank’s generosity well beyond a lifetime, and provide scholarships for students for years to come,” said Gwen Caples, interim vice president for JSU’s Institutional Advancement and External Affairs.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must be full-time undergraduate female students at Jackson State while pursuing degrees in mathematics, finance, accounting or economics, maintaining at least a 2.5 GPA, and demonstrating financial need. The scholarship will help recipients pay for tuition, books, supplies and other fees.