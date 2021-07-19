Harper formally reinstated as Warren County prosecutor

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – During Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors formally reinstated Ken Harper as the Warren County prosecuting attorney.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, a federal judge ruled in favor of Harper last week. He filed a lawsuit in January 2021 to re-claim the elected office.

Harper was elected to the office in November 2019. In September 2020, he sent a letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors, protesting what he called a lack of pay for the position.

Three days after his resignation, Harper rescinded the letter. He said he regretted “the disruption and confusion” caused. He also added that he acted “in haste” and should have talked to other people before making the decision to resign.