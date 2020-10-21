HCSO: Information wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-55 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible in a deadly hit-and-run along I-55 Frontage Road on Sunday, September 13.

A woman was hit and killed in Byram near Mendell Davis Road between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The female victim has been identified as 23-year-old Raven Coffey.

According to investigators, Coffey was previously driving a 2003 Blue Jeep that was located in the southbound lane of I-55 south toward Crystal Springs, that was involved in an accident.

At the time of the incident, Coffey is described as 5’08, 160 lbs., with long black hair and was wearing Dark blue jeans and a Blue tank top.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have any information on the matter, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Raven Coffey

