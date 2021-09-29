Hearing set for Thursday on Jackson’s garbage collection case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The dispute between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will head to court on Thursday, September 30.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the Council unanimously approved the mayor’s request to hire his own legal team. They said he has the right to defend himself. Lumumba said he cannot use the city’s attorneys against the City Council in court.

Council members said they took legal action to get the mayor to agree to a 30-day contract with Waste Management until they find a permanent solution for garbage collection in the city.

The mayor said that’s not completely what the case is about.

“First and foremost, that’s not what’s being asking in the motion. It’s not about me signing any document. This is not an effort that an effort that was engaged by the mayor’s office. This was solely initiated effort of the Council,” said Lumumba.

“Well, it’s not necessarily suing the mayor. What we’re doing is we declared an emergency because of the fact that the mayor said the Council would have to figure out how garbage would be picked up. Our actions would allow the Council president to execute an emergency agreement while the mayor would take that time under his executive authority to reissue an RFP,” said Councilman Aaron Banks.

The hearing will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Hinds County Chancery Court.