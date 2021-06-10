Heavy rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood emergency warning has been issued in the Mississippi Delta following heavy rain Wednesday night.

Water rescues happened in Greenwood and Grenada. A flash flood emergency was issued for that area until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In Central Mississippi, the Leake County Emergency Manager reported flash flooding Thursday morning. Several roads were flooded, along with some areas in the Conway community.

Flash flooding washes away road in Winona. (Courtesy: Kirby-Emily Dees)

Authorities in Holmes County reported flash flooding in Durant and Lexington. In Lexington, a car lot near MS 17 and Andrews Street flooded, and vehicles were submerged.

In Montgomery County, Scotland Road washed away due to flash flooding. The road is located in Winona.

