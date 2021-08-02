Helms named new artistic director of Mississippi Boychoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bobby G. Helms has been named the new artistic director for the Mississippi Boychoir. The Georgia native has taught elementary, middle, high school and college for a total of 18 years.

Helms received his BS in Music Education from Georgia Southwestern College, Masters of Music Education from Valdosta State University, Masters of Choral Conducting from Georgia Southern University, and Music Education Specialist from Auburn University.

He is currently the Director of Choral Activities at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the Choir Director at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven.

Mississippi Boychoir is currently looking for new members to join the choir for the upcoming season. Click here for more information.