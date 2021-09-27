Help At Home to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Help At Home is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians to host a job fair on Thursday, September 30. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Tougaloo Community Center.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, as well as day and night shifts. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in these positions:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Direct Support Professionals

Personal Care Providers

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

Registered Nurses (RN)

Job Coach/trainers

Behavior Specialists

Benefits include the following:

Flexible Schedule

$400 sign on bonus

Paid vacation time

Health

Vision

Dental

401K

Life Insurance

Short & Long Term Disability

Due to COVID-19, the event will abide with local guidelines, and face masks will be required.