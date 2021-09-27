Help At Home to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Help At Home is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians to host a job fair on Thursday, September 30. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Tougaloo Community Center.
Full-time and part-time positions are available, as well as day and night shifts. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in these positions:
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Direct Support Professionals
- Personal Care Providers
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)
- Registered Nurses (RN)
- Job Coach/trainers
- Behavior Specialists
Benefits include the following:
- Flexible Schedule
- $400 sign on bonus
- Paid vacation time
- Health
- Vision
- Dental
- 401K
- Life Insurance
- Short & Long Term Disability
Due to COVID-19, the event will abide with local guidelines, and face masks will be required.