HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-six people are expected to graduate from the Hinds Circuit Drug Intervention Court on Wednesday, July 28.

The ceremony will be held on the second floor of the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson at 6:00 p.m. Circuit Judge Winston Kidd, who oversees the Hinds Circuit Drug Court, will preside.

Those who attend the ceremony are encouraged to wear masks, and guests are limited to no more than three per graduate.