HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County received $45 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help with economic development.

Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham believe the money should be spent to repair roads and bridges and to combat crime in the county, however Calhoun said it’s time to other areas receive funding as well.

Hinds County Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham said $10 million slated to help with improving the county has been going to unnecessary projects.

“That economic development is supposed to be money that Hinds County Board of Supervisors supposed to be doing some economic development that we don’t know anything about,” said Supervisor Archie.

“Several other board members want to take the money and divert it into other things that are not dealing with crime, roads and bridges,” said Supervisor Graham.

Meanwhile Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said there are other projects other than just infrastructure and crime that is needed to improve Jackson and Hinds County.

“Roads and bridges we can’t go over ten million, so we’re at that already. We only have forty-five million so we are spending it as wisely as we can,” said Calhoun.

One project supervisors Archie and Graham are against is buying and renovating a vacant building.

“We have a building on north state that others are using as number one priority and that is repairing this building. That’s not my number one priority,” said Graham.

Three supervisors are in support of funding the $3 million North State Street building.

“It’s only $3 million that’s going to that building plus when you get to putting three million in a building the building is worth twice that, so it’s a large building and we need a lot of space in Hinds County.”

Another thorn in the sides of Archie and Graham is money going to a non-existent nonprofit.

“A million supposed to go to a non profit organization that doesn’t even exist. We don’t know who this non profit organization is,” said Archie.

“We don’t have a name on it now. We have a million allocated but it hasn’t been spent. We’re just look at the possibility of doing this,” said Calhoun.