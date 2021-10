HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a detainee died during an assault.

According to interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler, Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A at the Raymond Detention Center on Monday, October 8. A preliminary investigation determined Richardson was a victim of an assault by other detainees, and he experienced a “medical episode.”

Crisler said the incident was reported to MBI.