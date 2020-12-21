Hinds County District 3 Supervisor hosting children’s drive-thru mask giveaway

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Hinds County District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun will give away free reusable children’s masks to residents in the area with children between ages 6 through 12 on Tuesday, December 22.

The give away will further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hinds County and make sure families are prepared during this holiday season.

Parents will be able to drive up and pick up the masks for a more contactless exchange from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Westland Plaza Parking Lot on Ellis Avenue.

For additional information about this press release and giveaway, please email Supervisor Credell

Calhoun, ccalhoun@co.hinds.ms.us, or call him at 601-968-6768.

LATEST STORIES: