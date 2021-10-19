Hinds County District Attorney announces Drug and Gun Interdiction task force

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced the launch of a joint Drug and Gun Interdiction task force with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Owens, the task force will allow investigators of the District Attorney’s office to detain and arrest suspects when they have probable cause and/or observe any illegal activity.

“Our Investigators are all sworn law enforcement officers with decades of experience from multiple law enforcement agencies. They travel throughout Hinds County locating witnesses, and serving subpoenas as cases move toward trial. The ability to intervene is another tool that will make our streets safer,” said Owens.

“The benefit is the camaraderie, the backup, and the presence that these Investigators will provide. Community policing involves all hands on deck and our partners in the District Attorney’s Office will be invaluable assets in the fight for a safer community. The District Attorney is going to need back up from the Sheriff’s Office, so it’s going to be a great benefit, which will increase our chances of seizing drugs and guns off the streets,” said interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

The officers will be sworn in Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Hinds County Sheriff’s

Office.