Hinds County Election Commission rescinds $1.5M grant due to suspected racketeering by Supervisor Archie

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission rescinded a $1.5 million grant due to suspected racketeering by a county supervisor.

Toni Johnson, chair of the commission, sent a letter to Center for Tech and Civic Life requesting to organization to rescind the funds from the commission due to recent developments with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

According to Johnson, District 2 Supervisor David Archie attempted to bid steer and strong arm the Hinds County Election Commission for more than $200,000 in grant funds. She said the money was going to be used for other purposes other than safe and secure elections.

The office has asked U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst’s office to investigate the matter.

