Hinds County investigator charged with aggravated assault in Madison County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County investigators was arrested for aggravated assault in the City of Ridgeland.

Samuel Dukes has been charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday, July 15.

According to Captain Tyree Jones with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the agency is aware of Dukes’ arrest. His police powers have been suspended, and he’s been reassigned to a civilian position pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Jones stated Dukes has been with the department for about a year.