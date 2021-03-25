Hinds County leaders announce six bridge closures

Local
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Public Works Department announced bridge closures throughout several districts. The closures are listed below:

District 2St. Thomas Road .1 miles E. of Airplane Rd.
District 4Moss Road .25 miles W. of Palestine Rd.
District 5Lebanon Pinegrove Rd. .07 miles W. of Crisler Rd.
District 5Myers Road .2 miles W. of Midway Rd.
District 5Volley Campbell Rd. .1 miles W of I-55 S.
District 5Flowers Road West .07 miles W. of Flowers Rd.

Leaders said the bridges will be closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

