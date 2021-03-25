Hinds County leaders announce six bridge closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Public Works Department announced bridge closures throughout several districts. The closures are listed below:
|District 2
|St. Thomas Road .1 miles E. of Airplane Rd.
|District 4
|Moss Road .25 miles W. of Palestine Rd.
|District 5
|Lebanon Pinegrove Rd. .07 miles W. of Crisler Rd.
|District 5
|Myers Road .2 miles W. of Midway Rd.
|District 5
|Volley Campbell Rd. .1 miles W of I-55 S.
|District 5
|Flowers Road West .07 miles W. of Flowers Rd.
Leaders said the bridges will be closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.