HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in Hinds County for sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust this week.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Wayne Smith, 74, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended and 20 to serve for the sexually battery charge, which will run consecutively with eight years for gratification of lust.

Smith will be held in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).