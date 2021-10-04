Hinds County Reentry Program begins workforce training next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Hinds County Reentry Program for formerly incarcerated people will begin workforce training for its participants next week.

More than 50 people applied for the program, and 21 have been selected.

The participants will go through a six-week training program through the Hinds County Community College Workforce Development Center, starting Tuesday, October 12.

The goal is to curb crime by helping people get back into the workforce after being released from prison.

“We have also received tremendous support from another non-profit who has agreed to provide financial literacy training and education, and in addition, will pay our students who are going to class for the initial six-week program,” explained Louis Armstrong, the director of the Hinds County Reentry Department.

Armstrong said they are also working with local businesses to make sure participants have a job lined up when they complete the program.