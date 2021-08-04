Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance passes away

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 4.

According to leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, AMR responded to Vance’s home regarding a medical emergency. The sheriff was non-responsive when medical personnel arrived, and he was pronounced deceased.

At 11:12 AM, AMR responded to the residence of Hinds County Sheriff Lee D. Vance regarding a medical emergency. Sheriff Vance was non-responsive when medical personnel arrived and pronounced deceased. The Coroner has been dispatched to the residence. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) August 4, 2021

On July 23, the sheriff’s office announced Vance had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine at home. It was not immediately known whether that illness caused his death.

Vance was elected as Hinds County Sheriff in 2019. He had served more than 30 years with the Jackson Police Department and was chief from 2014 to 2017.

The Clarion Ledger reported that Vance had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and he tested positive as cases of the virus were spreading rapidly at the Hinds County jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.