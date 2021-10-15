Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Homecoming Blues’ operation

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Jackson Police Department to conduct Operation “Homecoming Blues” Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17. The operation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Operation “Homecoming Blues” will kick off at St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Jackson on Friday.

During the operation, law enforcement officers will focus on confiscating illegally possessed weapons and identifying convicted felons in possession of firearms.