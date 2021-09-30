Hinds County Supervisor David Archie arrested during Thursday’s meeting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie was arrested during a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, September 30.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler, Archie was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and preventing the people’s business from being conducted.

BREAKING: District 2 Supervisor David Archie arrested for disorderly conduct during today’s meeting. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/YhoQvwXekt — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) September 30, 2021

On Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to remove Archie from his position as vice president and president-elect of the board.

Thursday’s meeting was scheduled to elect a new vice president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.