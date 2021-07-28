Hinds County supervisor disrupts vote to remove him as vice-president, president-elect

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The fireworks came in early at a special meeting of the Hinds County Board with President Credell Calhoun trying to remove fellow board member David Archie as vice president and president-elect. Archie made it clear he would not go quietly.

“He will not bring anything to the board. You cannot, you cannot hear.”

The county clerk could not hear the motion for Archie’s removal. Calhoun even went up to the county clerk to try to get the motion passed with two supervisors on board. Eventually, Calhoun just decided to end early making the entire meeting last only about ten minutes.

But, that did not stop Archie and Supervisor Robert Graham from continuing to hold a discussion about the other issues that were on the agenda like rental assistance and roads. Graham was the only supervisor to support Archie.

“Some people may not agree with his tactics or anything like that but he’s very passionate about what he does. Everything that he does or anything he has said up until this particular point I can agree with,” said District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham.

Just last week Archie accused Calhoun of mishandling taxpayer dollars through a re-entry program made to help formerly incarcerated people find work.

Archie said he will do whatever it takes to keep his position calling Calhoun ‘a political con-man’ and called the meeting a ‘clown show.’

“Because of the mentality that supervisor Calhoun carries, acting like a dictator, acting like a political con-man. He just feels like he can con his way through. I brought the law with me to make absolutely sure that he does what’s right,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

12 News reached out to President Calhoun’s office to see how he feels about the meeting and what’s next for the board but have not hear back.