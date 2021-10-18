Hinds County supervisors pass motion to give employees relief money

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Monday to give county employees COVID relief money.

The incentive program was created to award those who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccination and can provide proof. Hinds County administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said it is also a way to encourage employees to get the vaccine. The amount of money given out is based on salary and works off of a three-tier system.

“If you make under $25,000, it is going to be a $4,000 check to you, and we’re trying to get those to you between November and December to work better for you at the end of the year. Also if you make $24,000 to $55,000, we’re doing $3,000 one time for you. Of course with your vaccinations. If you got anybody that makes over $55,000, you will get a $2,000 check,” Jones explained.

The money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan, and it will not apply to elected officials. Seventy-six percent of employees are already vaccinated. Some employees have already turned in their proof of vaccination and will receive their money on the first of November.

Jones said if the remaining employees would like to receive money before December, the cut-off date will be November 16.