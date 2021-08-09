Hinds County Youth Court implements early truancy intervention

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks created an early truancy intervention program, which aims to identify kids who skip school and keep them in class.

Hicks is asking truancy officers for Jackson Public Schools, the Hinds County School District and the Clinton Public School District to notify the Youth Court when a child has missed 18 days of school. A liaison officer at the Youth Court will contact school officials and families to find out why children have missed school and work to connect families with resources that can aid in keeping children in school.

“We are not looking to punish parents. It’s not punitive,” Judge Hicks said. “The Youth Court’s role is to find remedies.”

She continued, “If it’s a resource issue or child care issue – whatever the issue – we want to see how we can re-engage that young person….We want to make sure the children are safe and have an opportunity to learn in a healthy and safe environment. We are interested in academic success.”