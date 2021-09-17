Holiday Market vendor loses inventory after trailer fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A vendor at the Holiday Market at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson lost her entire inventory during a trailer fire Friday morning.

Brenda Termin, the owner of “Eclectic Sisters” in Texas, said she has been in the business for 20 years and never had anything like this happen to her.

Termin’s trailer was parked in the back of the parking lot, according to Capitol Police. She said she’s in shock and has no idea how this could have happened.

“I was in my booth, and I heard them announce, ‘Someone from Texas, your trailer is on fire.’ And I know I’m from Texas, so I ran out the back doors, and there are some men out here telling me not to open the back doors because they were closed. Finally, they opened it, and it just ignited,” she said.

No one was injured during the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.