Homicide investigation after man dies in shooting

Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Vicksburg police are investigating a homicide after an early Thursday morning shooting at a home in the Hillcrest Subdivision on Alfred Drive.

The shooting happened approximately at 3:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died from his injuries.

The investigation is still in its early stages and there’s no word on what caused the shooting or the victim’s identity.

