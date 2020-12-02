COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi’s hospitalizations increase due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, patients are waiting for beds to become available.

University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice Chancellor LouAnn Woodward confirmed on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, there is a bed status of 31 people.

“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?,” tweeted Woodward.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in MS is at a new high. Our resources (like beds and nurses) ARE finite. — LouAnn Woodward M.D. (@LAWoodwardMD) December 2, 2020

Woodward urges all Mississippians to wear a mask in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: “Wear a damn mask!” Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick,” tweeted Woodward.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also recommends people avoid all social gatherings until further notice, such as parties, funerals, family gatherings, weddings, sporting events, and in person church services.

– In-Person Church Services https://t.co/HHWcDCLnky pic.twitter.com/z74sRYv719 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 2, 2020

