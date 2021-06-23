Hospitalized fan fighting for life cheers for MSU Bulldogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mae Schoeber, 82, hasn’t missed one Mississippi State post season game this year. Even while fighting for her life in the hospital, she found the strength to root for the Bulldogs on Tuesday during their win against Virginia on Tuesday, June 22.

On Wednesday, June 16, Schoeber coded during a heart procedure, which caused her to have a stroke and a seizure. She couldn’t speak nor remember things.

Her daughter, Candice Brewster, said she couldn’t even recognize her family. Brewster said they expected the worst. On Thursday, her mom started to make improvements.

Schoeber said she just never gave up; just like Mississippi State against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Mississippi State found themselves down 4-0 against until the 8th inning when Kellum Clark hit a two-run homerun to put the Bulldogs on the board. In the same inning, Tanner Allen hit a three-run homerun to give State a 5-4 lead. Mississippi State won 6-4 in the College World Series.

Schoeber said she thanks her family, doctors, and the Lord for for giving her the strength to continue to be with her children and grandchildren for some more time. Her doctors said there’s a chance she’ll be able to go home within the next few days.

The Bulldog’s next game is on Friday, June 25, against either Texas or Virginia, and Schoeber said that you can guarantee she’ll be watching.