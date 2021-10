JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, the Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program raises funds for programs and services to help families in need.

This year, the Salvation Army of Jackson is looking for volunteers to ring bells. They will need to know by October 31, if you would like to volunteer.

If you are interested, download, complete and return the form to tina.richardson@uss.salvationarmy.org by October 31. If you have any questions, contact Tina Richardson at 601-982-4881 ext. 117.