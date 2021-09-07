How to enter Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just after midnight on January 1, 2021, the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year will be announced live during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion selecting semifinalists for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion. The Multi-State Lottery Association will randomly select five finalists from all the semifinalists submitted.

On Friday, September 10, the Mississippi Lottery will send an email blast to all registered Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Sixteen eligible Mississippi Lottery Insiders (ages 21+) who register at the link in the email will be chosen in a random drawing to become a semifinalist in the drawing and will receive a Mississippi Lottery prize pack.

The semifinalists will be selected on Monday, September 13, and notified by email. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider.

Click here to find the complete contest rules and details.