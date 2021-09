JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s 2021 Homecoming Parade will be held on Saturday, October 16 in downtown Jackson.

If you would like to register for the parade, the information is available through JSU Marketplace.

The fee is $30 through September 30. After that, regular registration will include an additional $20 late fee (October 1-5).

For parade rules and regulations, click here.