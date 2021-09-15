How you can apply to be in a Jackson film

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Award-winning filmmaker, writer, and poet Raven Jackson is offering people an opportunity to be a part of her film “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt.” Actors of all levels are welcome and anyone from the community is encouraged to apply.

Jackson said, “There are plenty of scenes that involve extras that have backgrounds, but we’re also looking for older Black women at 60 and up for a couple of roles, and we’re looking for Black girls approximately 10 years old for a couple of roles. Both of those roles play sisters.”

If you are interested in applying, call 662-314-3377 or adroadsfilm@gmail.com.

Filming starts on September 27.