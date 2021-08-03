Hudspeth Regional Center to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, August 4. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Direct care worker – $24,024.34 annual salary
  • Active treatment tech, trainee – $29,325.61 annual salary
  • Health program specialist senior – $29,542.02 annual salary
  • Campus police officer – $27,438.44 annual salary
  • Contractual police officer(s) – $16.00-$18.00 hourly wage
  • Program administrator I – $42,492.63 annual salary

Leaders with Hudspeth Regional Center said the jobs offer medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance benefits.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

