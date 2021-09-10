Hurricane Ida relief drive held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Women of Royalty and Destiny hosted a relief drive for victims of Hurricane Ida.

The organization received a donation from Senator John Horhn. They received everything from no perishable food items to water.

“Every little bit we can do definitely helps them out. It helped me out, having lost everything, and whatever anyone can do to be a help to our community to our brothers and sisters were trying to do that,” said Shannon Easter, with the Women of Royalty.

“We have to help folks in need and we had a devastating storm in hurricane Ida, so it’s a wonderful thing their doing to help people out,” Senator John Horhn said.

The relief drive was held on South Pear Orchard Road in Ridgeland.